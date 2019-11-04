WINDSOR -- A 28-year-old Windsor man has been charged after a report of dog abuse.

On Saturday afternoon, patrol officers were called to Dorchester Apartments at 2545 Lauzon Road for a report of suspected animal abuse.

When officers got there, they met with building management, who said that they had received a report of property damage to a wall at the complex.

Upon review of video surveillance, police say it was discovered that the damage was related to the abuse of a dog during the early morning hours of Nov. 2.

Neighbours tell CTV News they could hear an argument between two men and a dog yelping.

Officers were able to identify and locate the suspect. He was arrested without incident.

Police say the dog was located and transported for medical assessment.

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society declines to comment other than to confirm the dog is in their care.

Tyler Vassell, 28, from Windsor, is charged with willfully causing unnecessary pain/suffering/injury to an animal.

Police say this incident highlights the importance of reporting incidents to the proper authorities. Officers say a complaint about damage to a wall led to the discovery of an animal abuse offence, and the ultimate arrest of the involved offender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

With files from CTV's Melanie Borrelli.