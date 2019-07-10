

CTV Windsor





The founder of a Windsor rescue group is facing three additional provincial animal cruelty charges after nine dogs were seized.

Windsor/Essex County Humane Society officers have laid the charges against a Windsor woman in relation to the alleged neglect of nine dogs under her care as part of Royals Animal Rescue Service.

Shelter officials say she has been charged with failing to provide adequate and appropriate food and water, failing to provide adequate and appropriate sanitary conditions and ventilation, and failing to comply with orders issued under the Ontario SPCA Act.

On June 11, the woman was charged with two counts of permitting an animal to be in distress, two counts of failing to provide adequate and appropriate veterinary care, and one count of failing to comply with orders under the Ontario SPCA Act.

It is believed the rescue operated out of a home on Howard Avenue.

It is the policy of the humane society not to publish the names of individuals charged until there has been a conviction.

All nine dogs seized by the humane society are being held under court order until the resolution of the matter.