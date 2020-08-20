WINDSOR, ONT. -- VIA Rail will be ramping up service including two added trains to the Windsor to Toronto route in September.

Due to the increased demand for intercity travel VIA Rail will be increasing its daily frequencies starting Sept. 1 restoring services to nearly 50 per cent of the usual offering.

“We are very pleased to announce today an important milestone in our efforts to resume our services,” said Cynthia Garneau, President and CEO in a news release. “This represents our biggest addition of frequencies in the Corridor since the start of the pandemic. This initiative prioritizes the health and safety of our employees and passengers, balancing the possible service offerings and the recommendations issued by public health authorities in the context of the ongoing situation.”

VIA Rail says it is still working toward a return to service in November for the Ocean and the Canadian, and its Eastern and Western long-distance services, dependent on most recent health developments.

Plans are for regional service to continue its current service for now.