WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man who broke into a commercial building was found sleeping inside.

Police responded to the report of a suspicious man inside a commercial property on Centre Street in Chatham on Sunday morning.

Officers say the man was found sleeping on the third floor of the building.

The 38-year-old man of Moraviantown was arrested and charged with break and enter.

He was released pending a future court date of Jan. 6, 2021.