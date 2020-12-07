Advertisement
Man found sleeping after breaking into commercial building: CK police
Published Monday, December 7, 2020 10:40AM EST
A Chatham-Kent police truck in Chatham, Ont., on Oct. 3, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police say a man who broke into a commercial building was found sleeping inside.
Police responded to the report of a suspicious man inside a commercial property on Centre Street in Chatham on Sunday morning.
Officers say the man was found sleeping on the third floor of the building.
The 38-year-old man of Moraviantown was arrested and charged with break and enter.
He was released pending a future court date of Jan. 6, 2021.