WINDSOR, ONT -- The Thames Art Gallery and the Chatham-Kent Museum will re-open on March 12, following the province wide lock-down.

Admission is free but you must register online at least 24 hours in advance to ensure all safety protocols are followed.

The Thames Art Gallery is currently presenting "The landscape in flux" featuring two Chatham-Kent photographers.

While the Chatham-Kent museum main floor exhibition gallery is currently featuring “collecting dust” touring visitors through an eclectic attic space.