WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old driver is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital.

Police say around 6:45 a.m. Thursday the Essex County OPP Traffic Management Unit and paramedics responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 8 in Essex.

One of the involved drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Police say as a result of the investigation a 22-year-old from Essex has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with making a turn not in safety per section 142.