One person sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision in Essex
Published Thursday, February 4, 2021 1:57PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old driver is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a two-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital.
Police say around 6:45 a.m. Thursday the Essex County OPP Traffic Management Unit and paramedics responded to a collision at the intersection of Highway 3 and County Road 8 in Essex.
One of the involved drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.
Police say as a result of the investigation a 22-year-old from Essex has been charged under the Highway Traffic Act with making a turn not in safety per section 142.
