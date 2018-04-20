

Some nearby residents watched forensic investigators search for evidence during day three of a Wallaceburg homicide investigation.

"It's very scary. It's very weird," one resident told CTV News.

Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews were called to a house on Book Street Wednesday night, where they found a 24-year-old man without vital signs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Gabe Dionne tells CTV need he went to elementary school with the accused.

"As far as I remember, she was friendly and outgoing,” says Dionne.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police say he is from Dover Township.

Neighbours say they don't know who the victim is, but he appears to have been acquainted with a 25-year-old Wallaceburg woman, who was arrested at the scene.