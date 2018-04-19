

CTV Windsor





A 25-year-old Wallaceburg woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder related to the death of a 24-year-old Dover Township man.

Emergency crews responded to a residence on Book Street Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. where a man was found without vital signs.

Police say the 24-year-old Dover Township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wallaceburg woman has been transported to the courthouse pending a bail hearing.

Detectives from the Major Crime Unit have taken over the investigation.

Police say to protect the integrity of the investigation, the cause of death or the relationship between the man and woman will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Unit at 519-436-6616 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).