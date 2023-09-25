Veltman trial, day 12: Jury hears from forensic identification officer

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who has been accused of intentionally striking a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pick-up truck, enters its third week Monday as the Crown continues to call witnesses.

Veltman, 22, is facing four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in relation to the deaths of the Afzaal family. Hehas pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Five members of the Afzaal family, were out for a walk on June 6, 2021 in London, Ont. when they were struck by a pick-up truck.

Grandmother Talat, 74, her son Salman, 46, his wife Madiha, 44 and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were all killed. Their nine-year-old son, suffered serious injuries but has since recovered.

The Crown has called Det. Const. Chris Thomas, a forensic identification officer with the London Police Service to testify Monday.

CTV Windsor's Michelle Maluske is live from the courtroom: