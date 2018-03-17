Vehicles catch fire at industrial site in Tecumseh
Tecumseh firefighters work to put out a blaze in the 5100 block of Ure Street. (Gord Bacon / AM800)
AM 800
Published Saturday, March 17, 2018 6:28PM EDT
Tecumseh firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Ure Street late Saturday afternoon for a blaze at an industrial site.
Several vehicles and a trailer caught fire at Adesco of North America. Heavy black smoke was seen in the area.
Firefighters had to put out some brush fires surrounding the facility.
Bystanders say there was nobody in the area when the blaze began.