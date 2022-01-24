Vehicle crashes into house in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 46 is closed after a vehicle hit a house in Lakeshore.

County Road 46 is closed between Pleasant Park Sideroad and County 25 after the collision.

OPP shared the road closure information on social media on Monday morning.

If you are traveling North bound on Naylor SideRoad, you can still turn East or West on County Road 46. ^sd pic.twitter.com/hLbvlzMatD — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 24, 2022

