Vehicle crashes into house in Lakeshore
File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 46 is closed after a vehicle hit a house in Lakeshore.
County Road 46 is closed between Pleasant Park Sideroad and County 25 after the collision.
OPP shared the road closure information on social media on Monday morning.
Police say if you are traveling North bound on Naylor SideRoad, you can still turn East or West on County Road 46.