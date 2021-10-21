Vaccine mobile app and QR code to go into effect Friday

Windsor, Ont. -

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine verification app and QR code system is set to go into effect Friday — both of which are already available for download.

The Verify Ontario app was launched a week ago, with some businesses in Windsor-Essex embracing the new tool early.

“We started using it as soon as it came out,” says Imagine Cinemas Lakeshore chief operating officer Gina Facca, noting the app makes coming through the door easier.

“To be honest with you, the only real timing savings for us is not having to look at the date to verify the 14 days have passed since the second vaccine,” Facca says.

Businesses such as gyms, restaurants, and movie theatres where proof of vaccination status is required can use the app to quickly check a customer’s status, though paper records will still be accepted.

“There’s no data that we’re storing anywhere. It just gives us a check mark or an X,” Facca explains.

Previously, staff needed to check paper or digital versions of vaccine receipts at the door. When a proof of vaccination QR code is scanned in the app, it will respond with either a green check, yellow caution sign or a red "X," which means the certificate is invalid.

“I think it’s a good thing. We need to see how it goes and how businesses adapt to it,” says Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Rakesh Naidu.

“With the vaccination passport, what we are hoping to see if the whole process gets expedited. It’s easier. It’s faster and it’s hopefully also fool-proof.”

“I feel bad, it’s very difficult to sit at the front door and deny customers access,” co-owner of WKND Hospitality Group, Matt Komsa tells CTV News.

He hopes customers embrace the app, noting there have been limited issues since vaccine verification was introduced.

“We anticipate a couple hiccups here and there but hopefully everything runs smoothly and we figure it out,” Komsa adds. “Hopefully the majority of customers end up using the app and it just speeds everything up at the front door.”