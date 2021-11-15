UWindsor scores high with Master's program

Windsor, Ont. -

A program at the University of Windsor is receiving high praise from a global consulting group.

SportBusiness has ranked the Master of Human Kinetics program in Sport Management 21st in the world, and second in Canada.

“I think it’s a number of things,” says professor Jess Dixon.

“I think it’s the ability that we provide our students to be able to pursue their master’s degree in a couple of different avenues. The internship or the thesis.”

The program only admits between 10 and 15 students and every pupil gets their own advisor.

This is the ninth year the master’s program has been ranked in the world by the consulting group.

“Most of those, with the exception of I think one we’ve been top 25 in the world which is fantastic,” Dixon says.

The rankings are based on two surveys, completed by course leaders and alumni

The publication stating:

“The top 40 represents the true cream of the crop globally, and inclusion on our list in any position is an indication of a top-quality sports management program.”

Dixon says graduates of the program can have a career in intercollegiate athletics, sporting goods and commercial agencies.

“Anything from marketing, finance, Human Resources to event management and game day operations,” Dixon says. “But that’s just professional sports and that represents a very small fraction of the overall industry.”

The program helped Peter Baldwin land an internship with Wasserman Sports Agency and a job with Taylor Made following graduation.

“It’s kind of led to a lot of different opportunities to be involved in my community here,” says Baldwin.

“I got to work at the RBC Canadian PGA golf tournament in 2016. I was also on the host organizing committee for the MasterCard Memorial Cup which was hosted by the Windsor Spitfires.”

Dixon says the University of Windsor recently launched an undergraduate program in Sport Management.

“That becomes a feeder system right into our MHK and PHD program for those who want to continue on with their education in this area.”