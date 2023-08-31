UWindsor removes course details as safety precaution
The University of Windsor has joined other institutions in removing course details from its website.
UWindsor issued the following statement:
“As part of our ongoing commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, the University of Windsor has taken a proactive step and refined public accessibility to course-related information. We are working to ensure that specific details such as classroom locations and instructor identities are only accessible on password-protected UWindsor web pages. This adjustment is consistent with recent actions taken by other Ontario universities.”
This follows an attack on a gender studies class in June at the University of Waterloo.
Three people were injured in what police describe as a hate motivated attack.
The university then removed class locations and instructor names from its websites.
York and U of T have also followed suit.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Orphaned, injured bear cub rescued from wildfire-ravaged area in B.C.'s Shuswap
A black bear cub that was inured and orphaned during a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been rescued and is recovering.
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
Kitchener
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
London
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
'Sunflowers under the sun': Local farmers use sunflower patch for charitable cause
A couple in Thamesford, Ont. are opening up their farm to sunflower lovers in an effort to raise money for a cause close to their heart. Sunflowers are in bloom at Alex and Florence Steele’s farm on 19th Line, where they’ve spent the last 50 years.
-
Many parents not concerned about COVID-19 as children head back to class
Children head back to school next week and for many families, COVID-19 is no longer a concern.
Barrie
-
Barrie Colts training camp kicks off with high hopes and fresh faces
A handful of players hit the ice at the Sadlon Arena for an optional skate Thursday morning, setting the tone for the anticipation surrounding the upcoming annual blue and white game for the Barrie Colts.
-
3 people sent to trauma centre after collision on Airport Road in Mulmur
Dufferin OPP is investigating a collision involving two vehicles in Mulmur Township that sent three people to a trauma centre.
-
Double the Limit: Muskoka driver charged with stunt driving ahead of long weekend as OPP ramps up enforcement
Police say a driver in Muskoka will need a ride to court to answer to a stunt driving charge after an officer spotted a speeding vehicle ahead of the long weekend as provincial police ramp up enforcement on the roads.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
The temperature didn't hit 30 C in Ottawa once in August
The temperature will not hit 30 C during the month of August in Ottawa for the first time in more than a decade.
-
Renters struggle to find long-term housing in Ottawa as Airbnb’s listings grow
With a growing number of renters struggling to find a place to live, concerns are being raised about Airbnb's impact on rental availability in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region
A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Court rules Longueil can cull deer population in local park using controlled crossbow hunt
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a city south of Montreal can proceed with a plan to cull most of the white-tailed deer that have overrun a local park.
-
Record number of suspected overdose deaths in Montreal in the last year
Montreal's public health authority is pushing for more supervised drug-use sites, including facilities for drug inhalation, amid an increase in overdoses.
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Crown corporation says some drivers will not need road tests for licence
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation is temporarily letting some people get their driver's licence without doing a road test.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
-
'It's magnificent': Rocky Mountain Adaptive hosts week-long camp in Kananaskis, Alta.
It's a week-long getaway to William Watson Lodge in Kananaskis, Alta., for people living with disabilities and their families...
-
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Edmonton
-
WATCH
WATCH | Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building
Emergency crews were called to central Edmonton on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancelling 60 sailings, rebooking 800 customers due to out-of-service vessel
B.C.'s provincial ferry operator is cancelling 60 scheduled sailings after the Labour Day long weekend while one of its largest vessels remains out of service for emergency repairs.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
7 events to check out in Vancouver over the September long weekend
From festivals celebrating different cultures and local bands, to food fundraisers where history could be made, seven events happening in Vancouver over the long weekend offer diverse opportunities for local fun.