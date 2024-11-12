WINDSOR
UWindsor launching Mechatronic Systems Engineering program to automation demands

The University of Windsor is seen in this file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor) The University of Windsor is seen in this file photo. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
The University of Windsor is introducing a new engineering program designed to address the rising demand for expertise in "automation and intelligent systems."

The Mechatronic Systems Engineering (MSE) program is now accepting applications for its launch in the Fall 2025 semester.

The university says the MSE program focuses on two high-demand areas: autonomous vehicles and intelligent manufacturing — "each tailored to provide students with cutting-edge skills in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and computer vision techniques."

“Mechatronic systems are shaping the future, integrating across sectors from healthcare to automotive,” said Bill Van Heyst, dean of the University of Windsor's faculty of engineering.

“With this program, we’re responding to the growing demand for engineers who understand these converging technologies and can lead in automation and intelligent systems.”

Graduates will have career opportunities across several fields, the university added, including:

  • Automation Engineering.
  • Controls Engineering.
  • Electro-Mechanical Systems Engineering.
  • Robotics Engineering.
  • Automotive and Aerospace Engineering.
  • Manufacturing Engineering.

"Ontario’s employment outlook is strong for mechanical engineers, with specialized expertise in mechatronics in high demand, the university said in a statement.

"With automation and smart systems reshaping every industry, the University of Windsor’s MSE program equips students to drive these advancements, gaining a competitive edge in today’s job market."

