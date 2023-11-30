UWindsor event helps high school students plan ahead

High schoolers looking to get a glimpse into university life will have the chance to learn first hand at the University of Windsor on Saturday.

UWindsor is hosting ‘Plan Ahead — Get Ready for University’ on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Toldo Health Education Centre. The event is designed for students in grades 9 to 11, offering them insight into postsecondary education.

“This event is not just about navigating the journey to higher education; it's about empowering young minds to envision and pursue their academic and professional aspirations," Chris Busch, associate vice president of enrolment management, said in a news release. "At the University of Windsor, we’re committed to providing a roadmap that goes beyond the classroom, fostering a holistic understanding of the opportunities that await them in the university environment and beyond."

Busch said the event offers valuable insights to students and their families. The event aims to equip attendees with information on potential career options, financial planning for postsecondary and the overall transition.

The news release said presentations will structured based on the career clusters model, allowing students to dive into a number areas of study. The model offers a broad overview to introduce students to the opportunities a postsecondary education may offer.

Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance. Registration and additional information is available online.