

AM 800





Plans for the mega hospital will ramp up in 2019, says the CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital.

One of the first things that must be decided, according to David Musyj, is the location for the Urgent Care Centre.

The original plans had the centre located at the former Grace Hospital site which would be open 18 hours a day and staffed by hospital doctors and nurses.

But there have been discussions about whether the centre should instead be located at the Ouellette Campus of Windsor Regional Hospital.

He says the pros and cons for both locations of the Urgent Care Centre are being studied.

"Balancing between capital costs versus on-going operating costs as you might save some money on the bricks and mortar but the annual operating costs greatly offset that. So that's not really a good plan either so that is what we are looking at," Musyj says.

"It is going to have to be one of the first ones that has to be made and again that is under active discussion regarding it, and there is a lot of dialogue with respect to if it stays at Ouellette. What else stays at Ouellette with it? Can anything stay at Ouellette?"

The local cost of the hospital is $200-million with Windsor paying $108.5-million and the county municipalities chipping in $91.5-million.

The project is propsed at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession