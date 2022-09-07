Up to 100 new jobs expected at manufacturing plant opening in Tilbury

A new manufacturing company opening in Tilbury is expected to generate up to 100 jobs.

United Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of precision engineered stainless steel tubing, announced the opening of its newest facility on Wednesday.

The company said work on the production environment has begun and is slated to take over a currently unoccupied manufacturing space beginning in September.

Manufacturing is expected to begin immediately once the factory installation is complete.

"We are extremely pleased to be joining the Chatham-Kent business community and very appreciative of all the support we have received from Mayor Canniff and the entire region. We chose the Chatham-Kent area for this key expansion due to its outstanding local workforce along with your civic leader’s willingness to create a strong business partnership," said Greg Sturicz, president of United Industries.

The hiring process will begin as a phased approach, but once the factory is fully operational, the company said it will generate as many as 100 local jobs.

United Industries prides itself as a community-minded company and has also expressed an interest in sourcing third-party labour, such as tool-and-die, machining, and trade work from local employers, significantly increasing the economic impact of this investment.

“We are very excited that United Industries, Inc. has chosen Chatham-Kent as the location of this significant expansion and investment. The product and the company's reputation as an employer are of the highest calibre" said Canniff.

United Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of the multi-generational, family-owned business United Stars Inc., which was founded in 1936. The firm is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and is owned and operated by Roger West, the company's chairman and CEO.