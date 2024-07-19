WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Unknown gas smell' in west Windsor

    File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of the side of a Windsor Fire and Rescue Services truck in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 23, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Fire crews are aware of an "unknown gas smell" in west Windsor.

    Residents are being asked not to call 911 to report the smell.

    Later Friday morning, the source of the gas release was located by Windsor Fire. At 11:07 a.m. officials said the smell was dissipating. There is no reported harm to the public at this time.

