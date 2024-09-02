'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested and evicted from Chatham hotel: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel on Sunday.

Police say a 57-year-old man was heavily intoxicated and causing issues with staff in the hotel office.

The man was evicted from his room and was allegedly found to be too intoxicated to care for himself.

He was arrested under the LLCA and released when sober.