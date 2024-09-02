WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 'Heavily intoxicated' man arrested and evicted from Chatham hotel: CKPS

    Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent Police Service cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Monday May 13, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Chatham-Kent police arrested an alleged drunk man after an incident at a hotel in Chatham.

    Officers responded to a disturbance at a local hotel on Sunday.

    Police say a 57-year-old man was heavily intoxicated and causing issues with staff in the hotel office.

    The man was evicted from his room and was allegedly found to be too intoxicated to care for himself.

    He was arrested under the LLCA and released when sober.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News