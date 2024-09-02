Driver busted going almost double speed limit on Front Road

LaSalle police say a driver was stopped going almost double the speed limit on Front Road.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over a vehicle travelling 65 kilometres per hour over the speed limit. Police say the vehicle was clocked at a speed of 135 by km/h in a 70 km/h zone was obtained by the officer.

A 24-year-old male was charged with stunt driving.

The vehicle was seized for 14 days, their licence was seized and suspended for 30 days.