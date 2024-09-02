Driver busted going almost double speed limit on Front Road
LaSalle police say a driver was stopped going almost double the speed limit on Front Road.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit pulled over a vehicle travelling 65 kilometres per hour over the speed limit. Police say the vehicle was clocked at a speed of 135 by km/h in a 70 km/h zone was obtained by the officer.
A 24-year-old male was charged with stunt driving.
The vehicle was seized for 14 days, their licence was seized and suspended for 30 days.
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Injured tabby cat rescued in Cambridge, Ont. after being found with buckshot wound
Marmalade, a young orange tabby cat, is on the mend after enduring what animal rescuers believe was a grim and painful experience.
OPP Underwater Search Unit arrives to aid in search for missing boater in St. Thomas
St. Thomas Fire Rescue is searching for a missing boater in Lake Margaret.
Rollover crash kills person in Oxford County east of London
One person is dead after a rollover crash in Oxford County.
Grand Bend bridge construction project taking place over next two years
The Municipality of Lambton Shores is letting the public know about a construction project on the Ontario Street Bridge in Grand Bend that is expected to start Tuesday and span over about two years.
One person dead in Midland house fire
One man is dead after a house fire in Midland on Saturday morning.
Motorcyclist injured after crash in Tay Township
Emergency crews are on the scene on a motorcycle that happened in Tay Township Monday afternoon.
Multiple people injured in Georgina crash
Three people are in hospital after a crash in Georgina on Saturday.
Sault man arrested for spraying bear mace at neighbours
A 30-year-old man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly spraying bear mace during a strange altercation at a multi-residential complex in Sault Ste. Marie.
Boat crash on Charleston Lake injures seven, OPP charge operator
Seven people were injured early Monday morning following a boat crash on Charleston Lake in eastern Ontario, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Labour Day rally takes place in Ottawa Monday
Hundreds rallied downtown Ottawa to celebrate Labour Day Monday, including Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and city councillors.
OPP charge multiple speeders on Highway 417 in Ottawa, here's how fast they were going
The long weekend traffic campaign has been busy for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa, as multiple drivers were caught speeding on Highway 417.
Male critically injured in northwest Toronto shooting
A male has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in northwest Toronto on Sunday evening.
Toronto police investigating after ride wristbands reportedly stolen from CNE
Toronto police are investigating after a number of ride wristbands were reportedly stolen from the Canadian National Exhibition last month.
New rules on cellphones as Ontario schools reopen, critics say clarity lacking
New rules that ban the use of cellphones in class are taking effect at schools across Ontario this week, but critics say they're unsure how the regulations will be enforced or how effective they will be.
Via Rail passenger recounts 10-hour delay after train breaks down on its way to Quebec City
Rudy El Maghariki and his sister, who is visiting Canada, were among the many passengers stranded for about 10 hours on a Via Rail train bound for Quebec City.
Teen dies after being struck by vehicle in Anjou
A 15-year-old has died after being hit by a vehicle in Montreal's Anjou borough on Aug. 28.
Death of man on Lac-Simon reserve suspected as murder
Provincial police (SQ) are treating the death of a man in his twenties that occurred Saturday in the Anishinabeg Reserve of Lac-Simon, near Val-d'Or, as a suspected murder.
'It still bothers me': Family members of Fonessa Bruyere walk to remember slain teen
Family members of Fonessa Bruyere are calling on the provincial government and Winnipeg police to reopen cold cases, as they mark 17 years since Bruyere’s body was found.
Canada's Taylor earns Paralympic triathlon bronze, heartbreak for Daniel
Winnipeg's Leanne Taylor became the first Canadian woman to win a Paralympic triathlon medal with a bronze in the women's class Monday.
Accidental fire breaks out in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews say a house fire in the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue was most likely accidental.
17-year-old boy in hospital after drive-by-shooting involving 3 teens in St. Albert
A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a drive-by-shooting in St. Albert on Monday morning.
2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
1 dead following altercation outside Southview bar
Calgary police say one person has died following an altercation outside Portico Lounge in Southview early Monday.
Calgary's water use drops by 2M litres on Sunday
The City of Calgary has inched closer to its target daily consumption rate, dropping by 2 million litres, according to new data posted online.
Purple Gatorade and Skittles: Calgary fans leave mementos in tribute to Johnny Gaudreau
A memorial for former Calgary Flame Johnny Gaudreau steadily grew over the long weekend.
'They made plays, we made mistakes': Riders reflect on performance following 35-33 Labour Day Classic loss
An exhilarating matchup for a sold-out Mosaic Stadium on Sunday ultimately ended with disappointment as the Riders came up just short of taking the 59th Annual Labour Day Classic.
No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business
No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.
'There's a lot of love': Labour Day Classic acts as reunion for family of Rider and Blue Bomber fans
The annual Labour Day Classic is a significant event for football fans in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Former Winnipeg Blue Bomber cheerleader Susan Kleppe is no exception.
3 lost hikers rescued after night in North Vancouver backcountry
Search and rescue volunteers helped three hikers who were lost in North Vancouver’s backcountry Monday morning after an unexpected overnight stay in the mountains.
B.C. woman who sought $5K from neighbour over noise ordered to pay $50 for nuisance
A British Columbia woman who unsuccessfully sued her downstairs neighbour last fall for making too much noise has now failed in a bid to sue her upstairs neighbour for being too loud.
Hundreds celebrate Labour Day in Burnaby's Edmonds Park
A family-friendly Labour Day celebration co-hosted by a number of different labour unions drew hundreds to Edmonds Park in Burnaby for live music, free snacks and children's activities.
B.C. teachers' union concerned with staff shortage as students return to class
The head of the British Columbia Teachers' Federation has concerns there may not be enough teachers and support staff available to work in some school districts in the province.
B.C. swimmer wins Canada's first Paralympic gold medal in Paris
Nicholas Bennett won Canada's first gold medal of the Paralympic Games on Monday, finishing atop the podium in the men's 100-metre breaststroke for his second medal in Paris.
The dipped delicacy is back: Fredericton Lions Club celebrates 60 years making and selling the Dippy Dog
Don’t underestimate it – the battered covered hot dog has punched well above its weight at the Fredericton Exhibition for six decades now.
Fredericton Police make three arson-related arrests, still looking for one individual after couch fire
Fredericton Police were busy Friday evening after making several arson-related arrests and issuing by-law tickets for loud parties and open liquor.
Pat Stay’s fiancée opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancée of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.