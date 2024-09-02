New police dog Ghost helps arrest two suspects after commercial break-in

Windsor police are crediting their newest member of the K9 unit with helping arrest two suspects after a break-in at a commercial property.

Officers were alerted to a break-in at a business in the 3900 block of Walker Road shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday. Officers quickly arrived on the scene, observed damage to the exterior door of the building, and set up a perimeter around the area.

With the assistance of new police dog Ghost, officers conducted a search of the property and located two suspects as they attempted to crawl through an opening in a fence.

A 44-year-old man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order (x 2).

A 35-year-old woman has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.