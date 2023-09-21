Windsor

    • University Players will launch season with twist on Shakespeare classic Macbeth

    Actors on set of Macbeth in Windsor, Ont. (Source: University Players) Actors on set of Macbeth in Windsor, Ont. (Source: University Players)

    The University Players kick off their season with one of Shakespeare's great tragedies – Macbeth in October.

    Adapted by playwright Erica Schmidt, this rendition of the classic takes on an urban theme amidst a cast of several teenagers.

    The dialogue is all Shakespeare - but the story takes on a dynamic and entertaining edge when performed by youth in a stark but present-day setting.

    Actors on set of Macbeth in Windsor, Ont. (Source: University Players)

    The production opens at Essex Hall theatre on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

    Dian Marie Bridge is the director of the production and the artistic director for the Black Theatre Workshop in Montreal.

    Bridge welcomed the challenge of working with a unique and creative adaptation of the classic tale.

    Set of Macbeth in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

    "It's told through the perspective of seven schoolgirls - it's kind of like Heather's meets Dungeons and Dragons, meets ancient Scotland,” said Bridge.

    “It's a really stealthy adaptation of the play that parallels also teenage girl dynamics."

    Tickets are available online at www.universityplayers.com.

