The University of Windsor has been named among the most beautiful in Canada.

The campus won high marks for aesthetics, useable student space and an attractive mix of historic and modern architecture in Best Choice Schools, an online resource for students.

The University of Windsor was ranked 22 out of 30 Canadian universities.

The school’s location on an international border was also mentioned, giving students access to the big-city advantages of Detroit as well as Windsor's safe, walkable neighbourhoods.

The number one choice for most beautiful University in Canada is the University of British Columbia in Vancouver.