WINDSOR, ONT. -- A $1.5 million boost is going to help the University of Windsor move in tune with the times.

Virtual learning is changing how education is delivered to students.

The money is part of a $50 million investment by the province to drive the growth of online and hybrid learning.

“I like that personal communication,” says learning specialist Ashlyne O’Neil. “I like being around people but have the flexibility to be at home to take care of your kids or your family or work a job and not have to be bound by those specific times and being on campus, I think provides a lot of flexibility for folks.”

There are 394 projects aimed at creating digital content and supporting digital delivery, including 19 projects through the University of Windsor.