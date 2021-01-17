Advertisement
University of Windsor launches Alumni Cares program with blood drive
CTVNewsWindsor.ca Published Sunday, January 17, 2021 3:40PM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The University of Windsor is launching its Alumni Cares program by asking members to sign up for a lifesaving cause.
The alumni association has pledged to contribute 50 blood donations this year.
A blood drive starts Monday and runs through until Jan. 23 at the Canadian Blood Services on Grand Marais Road.
The program is intended to engage volunteers in giving back on campus and in the community to help those in need.