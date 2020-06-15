WINDSOR, ONT. -- A University of Windsor counselling program is expanding its reach.

The 'Caring for our Caregivers' program launched at the beginning of June. The initiative was meant to help provide free therapy supports for frontline healthcare staff.

Now, the program is being expanded to the general public in Windsor-Essex for COVID-related concerns.

University of Windsor psychology professor and registered psychologist,Josee Jarry, says healthcare-sector managers have been keen on the program, but uptake has been less than expected.

“Frankly, I think once people will have tried it they will discover that it is not a big mysterious thing and that the help and relief that they might get from having reached out was well worth it,” she said.

A new website for the program has been made available at uwindsortherapy.com to help people access services. People can also call the University of Windsor Psychological Services and Research Centre at 519-973-7012 to be connected with a therapist.