WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new mental health hub for youth will be opening in Windsor next month and is reaching out to the community for face masks and other supplies to get started.

Noah’s House has a youth hub drop-in centre set to open in July in an effort to increase mental health services for young people outside of a clinical setting.

“When talking to youth most do not want to go to a clinical facility where everyone is behind locked doors,” a news release from Noah’s House stated. “We are breaking down those barriers to make all youth feel comfortable with receiving mental health services.”

The organization says the hub will offer a safe and welcoming space for youth to access mental health programs including workshops, peer support groups and eventually one on one counselling.

Once COVID-19 physical distancing measures are lifted the hub plans to open to all Windsor youth whether or not they are seeking mental health services.

Noah’s House said it is in need of disposable face masks and other supplies to ensure a safe opening of the youth centre. A list can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.