University of Windsor announces shift to virtual classes in January

Windsor, Ont. -

The University of Windsor is changing the start date for the winter term and moving most students to virtual learning in January.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic continues to evolve rapidly and there are still many unknowns about the COVID Omicron variant,” said a statement from president Rob Gordon. “As part of our ongoing commitment to the health and safety of our campus community, we are taking swift and proactive steps to respond to the next potential COVID-19 threat that is Omicron.”

The university says any formal or informal University in-person gatherings should be postponed, and meetings should be held virtually where possible starting immediately. In-person exams will continue as scheduled.

Holiday closure extended

The University will be extending its closure over the holidays until Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Employees who are able to do so are being asked to work fully remotely as of Jan. 5, recognizing that some employees are required to be on campus to support operations and student-facing services.

Change in Start Date for Most Classes

Classes for the winter term will now begin on Jan. 17, 2022, and they will initially be held virtually. Undergraduate classes in Education and Nursing will begin on Jan. 3, 2022, as previously planned to accommodate practicum and clinical rotations, but will also be held virtually as much as possible.

On-campus classes, activities, and work for students, faculty, and staff in the winter term will resume as soon as it is possible to do so.

Gordon said the university will provide at least two weeks’ notice regarding the return to campus. Given the delayed start of classes, the earliest date for a return would be Jan. 31, 2022.

“We will make the determination in consultation with local health authorities and the Province, and communicate updates on a weekly basis,” said Gordon.

Residence

Residence students will receive further communications from Residence Services shortly.

Library and Other Campus Study Spaces

These spaces will remain open and available until Wednesday, Dec. 22 with strict physical distancing, mask wearing and completion of the Safe Lancer App Self-Assessment required.

Booster vaccine encouraged

Gordon said they encourage all members of the university community to get their third shot as soon as they are able, to protect themselves, friends, colleagues, loved ones and the broader community.

“A slightly delayed and virtual start to our Winter term will provide the opportunity for UWindsor community members to get their third vaccines as soon as possible before physically returning to campus,” said Gordon.