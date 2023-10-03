United Way of Chatham-Kent launches civil action against former employee

Windsor

    United Way of Chatham-Kent is launching a civil action against a former employee regarding an alleged misappropriation of funds, according to a news release.

    The statement said the board and executive Team takes this matter very seriously and wants to ensure transparency with their many supporters about these allegations. A civil claim is underway.

    It follows a period of due diligence and thorough investigation of the matter, guided by an audit firm. The organization said it has already strengthened security protocols to prevent the opportunity for any future incidents.

    The employee named in the civil action is no longer with the organization. UWOCK cannot comment on the identity or specifics of the case while Chatham-Kent Police Service conducts its investigation.

    UWOCK members said they are troubled by the alleged misconduct of the former employee named in its civil action.

    "We deeply appreciate the trust and support of our donors during this time and want to assure them that we are working tirelessly to resolve this situation,” said Maureen Geddes, CEO at UWOCK. “Our Board of Directors, made up of dedicated volunteers from our community, and our talented employees remain committed to the important work the United Way has provided to our community for many years, and into the future.”

    The statement thanks Former CEO, Barb Palace, for her support in identifying the concern and assisting with the internal investigation, which resulted in the case being brought to the attention of local police.

