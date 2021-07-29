WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor Local 444 says Stellantis has just informed the union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be shut down more in August.

According to a social media post from the union, employees will be:

Working the week of: Aug. 2

Down the week of: Aug 9.

Shut down weeks: Aug. 16, Aug. 23

The plant faced a number of shutdowns since March due to a semiconductor shortage.

Workers were back on the job on July 5 for one week before another closure until the end of July.