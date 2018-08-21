

CTV Windsor





Some strong words from the union representing 22 Salvation Army workers in Windsor who will be out of a job next month.

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 2 is asking people to stop donating to the charity, including its Kettle Campaign, because the organization is closing its thrift store on Walker Rd.

"Do not give them any financial donations because bad behaviour should not be rewarded,” says executive director Ted Mansell. “There are plenty of other worthwhile charities and deserving charities in the Windsor-Essex community that deserve our financial donations much more than the Salvation Army."

The SEIU says 18 workers and four managers will be out of work.

Mansell says the employees -- some who have been at the store for 20 years -- were told the news last Thursday and they were caught off guard.

"This decision has been an incredibly difficult one for The Salvation Army Thrift Store as we greatly value the work and dedication of our employees and recognize the role our store has played in the Windsor community," said Ted Troughton, Managing Director, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Canada. "After significant assessment of our operations and alternative options, we came to the unfortunate realization that it is no longer financially viable for us to continue operating this store.”

"The Salvation Army is proud of our long-standing presence in the Windsor community, and want to reassure residents that we will continue to serve and support the community locally," said Major Pat Phinney, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations and Development.

The union organized a meeting Tuesday morning with some of the employees to discuss next steps. A second meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sportsmen's Club on Dougall.

The Salvation Army Thrift store at 1720 Walker Road will close Sept. 1 after 17 years in operation.