The Tecumseh fire chief is reviewing the costs associated with battling a weekend fire.

Doug Pitre tells CTV News similar incidents have resulted in the property owner covering the costs for the fire department.

Tecumseh firefighters were called to the 5100 block of Ure Street in Oldcastle after 5 p.m. on Saturday.

They found several vehicles and a trailer on fire at a private property behind Adesco of North America. Heavy black smoke could be seen for several kilometres.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Pitre says the cause was unattended open burning.

The blaze caused damaged to five vehicles and two 53-foot transport trailers.