WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added two Windsor restaurants and a Leamington credit union to the list of Potential Public Exposures for COVID-19.

The latest additions are Spago restaurant at 3850 Dougall Ave., The Chelsea at 576 Ouellette Ave. and Kindred Credit Union at 243 Erie St S. in Leamington.

WECHU says the potential exposure dates for Spago’s south location are Sept. 6, 9 and 10.

For The Chelsea, the date is Sept. 6 and for the Kindred the dates are Sept. 3 - Sept. 4.

There are six businesses currently on the list. The health unit removes the locations 14 days after the last exposure date.

The health unit’s website lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

WECHU says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk” however as a precaution they say anyone who visited the listed locations should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the date of exposure.

CTV Windsor is reaching out to the businesses for comment.

More coming.