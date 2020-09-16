WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases in the region on Wednesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,608 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2440 people who have recovered.

Out of the new cases, four are close contacts of confirmed cases, two are community acquired, one is an agri-farm worker, one is travel-related and one is still under investigation.

Three retirement homes are in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and four residents with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with the virus.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

