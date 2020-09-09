WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two more potential COVID-19 exposure sites in the region.

The newest additions to WECHU’s Potential Public Exposures list on their website include a banquet hall in Oldcastle and a drug store in South Windsor.

Shoppers Drug Mart at 3950 Dougall Avenue and the Ciocario Club 3745 North Talbot Road were added to the list Wednesday. The health unit listed the possible exposure date for both businesses as Friday, Sept. 4.

A news release from the health unit says the potential exposure locations named are considered “low-risk” but as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the locations on the listed date of exposure to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

A spokesperson from Loblaw Companies Ltd. which owns Shoppers Drug Mart told CTV News a team member at the Windsor store recently “tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.”

“We have been working with the local public health team and have taken a number of steps to minimize risk, including increased sanitization protocols and enforcing social distancing practices in the store,” the emailed statement said. “The store also arranged for additional cleaning.”

Team members who worked closely with this individual are now self-isolating and monitoring for any symptoms, the statement continued.

The health unit’s website lists public locations where a person with a positive case of COVID-19 worked, visited, or attended during their infectious period when it is determined there has been a risk of exposure and the health unit is unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed.

More to come.