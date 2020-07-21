WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged two Windsor men after an argument escalated over erratic driving in the marina parking lot in Erieau.

Officers responded to a traffic complaint on Kerr Avenue Monday night around 8 p.m.

Police say as a local citizen approached the pickup truck doing doughnuts, two men exited the truck. A verbal argument began and the men allegedly threatened the citizen.

The men sped off and went towards the boat launch. The citizen followed and continued asking the men to leave the area due to their erratic driving.

At this time, police say the fight turned physical and the citizen was threatened with a metal pipe, which was ultimately thrown at him. The rear window of his vehicle was also smashed as the men fled.

Officers were provided with a description of the truck and men. The citizen was not physically hurt during the altercation.

A CKPS officer located the vehicle just before 8:30 p.m. travelling westbound on the 401. With the assistance of OPP, a traffic stop was conducted near Manning Road.

The two men were taken into custody by CKPS officers and transported to police headquarters.

A 22-year-old Windsor man has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and assault. He was released pending a future court date of Aug. 18.

A 24-year-old Windsor man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000. He was released pending a future court date of August 18.