Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed to swimmers
Two beaches are closed this week according to the health unit. (Courtesy Google Maps)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 1:00PM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says two beaches are closed due to high bacteria counts.
Sandpoint Beach and Colchester Beach are closed
The health unit says E. coli levels taken during this week's testing exceed the standard.
West Belle River Beach is under a warning, meaning it is also deemed unsafe for swimming.