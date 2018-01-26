

CTV Windsor





A Windsor lawyer is facing two counts of attempting to obstruct justice after an alleged incident last March.

Paul Esco was arrested and charged a result of an investigation conducted by the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Branch.

The charges stem from an incident which is alleged to have occurred on March 7, 2017 in the area of the 200 block of Chatham Street East.

Police say the complainant reported that they were urged by the lawyer to act in a manner that would obstruct the course of justice.

Esco, 64, from Windsor, is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, 200 Chatham Street East, on Feb. 13.

