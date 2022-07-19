Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to high bacterial counts

Two Windsor-Essex beaches are closed and swimming is not recommended at another due to high bacterial counts.

Those looking to cool off from the heat with a dip in the lake will have to avoid Sandpoint Beach, Belle River Beach and Mettawas Beach this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU)’s weekly sampling picked up high bacterial E. coli counts at those three beaches.

Signs will be posted at Sandpoint Beach letting beach-goers know swimming is not recommended as counts are currently at 200 or higher.

WECHU closed the beach in Belle River as well as Mettawas, since both beaches have counts at 1,000 or higher.

Beach sampling takes place on Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels the beach will be resampled on Wednesday.