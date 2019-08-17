Two-vehicle crash sends one vehicle into bus shelter
A tow truck removes a vehicle from a crash site on Tecumseh Road at Hall Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2019. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
Published Saturday, August 17, 2019 11:01AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 17, 2019 12:52PM EDT
A crash Saturday morning shattered glass at a covered bus stop in Windsor.
The two-vehicle collision happened at Tecumseh Road and Hall Street.
The westbound lane on Tecumseh was closed but has since reopened.
Police are continuing the investigation. Charges are pending.