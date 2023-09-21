Two-vehicle crash near downtown sends one to hospital

Windsor police are investigating an overnight collision near downtown that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of Wyandotte Street West and Crawford Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police say a vehicle travelling westbound on Wyandotte St. W collided with a southbound vehicle on Crawford Ave. The southbound driver, a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision reconstruction unit was called to the scene and is investigating the incident.

Police have closed Wyandotte St. W between Oak and Crawford as well as Crawford between Elliot and University until further notice.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information is urged to call the Windsor Police at 519-945-9645, ext. 223, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

Windsor police are investigating a collision at the intersection of Wyandotte St. W and Crawford Ave. that sent one to hospital in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)