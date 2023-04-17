Two torched vehicles in Leamington leads to arson investigation

Essex County OPP say they are investigating an arson after two vehicles were destroyed by fire.

Leamington Fire Service and members from Leamington OPP responded to 19 Oak St West on 6:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Emergency personnel arrived and found two vehicles were completely engulfed in flames.

If you have information on this investigation, call Leamington OPP at 1-888-222-8477, if you wish to remain anonymous contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.