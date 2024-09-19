Ward 6 residents voice budget concerns at meeting

The second in a series of ward meetings hosted by Windsor City Council took place at the WFCU Centre on Wednesday night, with residents of Ward 6 raising concerns about the 2025 municipal budget.

About 75 residents attended, many expressing concern over rumors of a potential tax increase.

"One of the things that we kind of overheard is that the taxes are going up to a double-digit number," said resident Shannon Staley. "And we weren't really sure what that meant for, particularly, our area."

Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac, who has represented the ward for 21 years, reassured attendees that the potential 12.9 percent tax hike will not be the final figure come budget time.

Gignac, alongside Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, explained that the double-digit increase would only occur if the city maintained current service levels without identifying any cost-saving measures.

However, Dilkens has established three task forces to find efficiencies within city operations — efforts aimed at reducing the proposed increase.

Gignac is leading one of those teams.

“Every one of the chairs that have been appointed to these budget committees have expressed to me their willingness to spend whatever number of hours it takes to go through the preliminary budget — and it is preliminary — to make sure that we're looking at all of the needs that are being put in front of us and find efficiencies," Gignac said.

Pat Hallahan, a 50-year resident of the ward, expressed confidence in Gignac’s leadership.

"Councillor Gignac is a generational Riverside resident," Hallahan said.

"I can't imagine anyone more dedicated or competent."

The ward meetings provide residents with direct access to their councillor, the mayor, and senior city officials — offering a one-stop shop for municipal questions.

Tom Markham, another resident, found answers quickly after arriving at the meeting.

"They're going to trim my trees next year," Markham said. "I'm learning stuff."

The next ward meeting is scheduled for Ward 1 residents. Councillor Fred Francis and other city officials will meet at the Capri Pizza Complex at 6 p.m. on Thursday.