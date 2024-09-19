WINDSOR
Windsor

Amherstburg to remove Boblo Island Dock

Boblo Island Dock as seen on September 18, 2024 (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Boblo Island Dock as seen on September 18, 2024 (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Amherstburg town council has secured the funding they need to get rid of a historical eye-sore - they're going to be able to move ahead with removing the former Boblo Island Dock.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada owns the dock which has fallen into disrepair and is in danger of collapsing into the river.

Councillor Linden Crain spoke with AM800, “It’s been submitted to the department of fisheries and oceans contracting authority, and they’re just waiting to receive confirmation of tendering timeline, and hopefully it will be removed by the end of this fiscal year – March of 2025.”

The department has advised that they have the funding in their budget to proceed with removing the dock and cleaning up the shoreline along county road 20.

