WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are looking into two separate break-ins at second-hand stores in the city.

Last week, police responded to a break and enter at Value Village on Keil Drive in Chatham, where various items, valued at approximately $500 were stolen.

Through investigation, police say they identified the man responsible.

Police located the man and he was arrested on Monday. The 25-year-old Chatham man was charged with break and enter and failing to comply with his release conditions. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

On Tuesday morning, shortly after midnight, police responded to an alarm at Bibles for Missions Thrift Store on Wellington Street West.

Through investigation, police say they learned that unknown suspect(s) forced their way into the store, causing about $1000 damage. Once inside, the suspect(s) stole $100 worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Chris Reynolds at chrisre@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 mailbox #87337. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.