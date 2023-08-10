Two suspects wanted for vandalising construction zones

Windsor police are looking for two suspects in connection to a vandalism investigation.

At about 10 p.m. August 1, two individuals were scene on video surveillance trespassing at a construction site in the 1600-block of Lauzon Road.

Police said the suspects walked around the property before discharging a fire extinguisher, then leaving the site.

Days later, around 10:30 p.m. on August 6, the same two suspects were seen on video surveillance in the 8600-block of McHugh Street.

Police said they damaged a glass panel with a rock, then returned to the Lauzon Road site where they sprayed painted graffiti and discharged two more fire extinguishers.

The first suspect is described as a White male, around 18-20 years old, short, with red curly hair, and a slender build.

The second suspect is described as a White female, 18-20 years old, tall, with black hair and a slender build.

If you can identify the individuals or have information related to this incident, please call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4350.

Windsor police are looking for two suspects in connection to a vandalism investigation. (Source: Windsor Police/Twitter)