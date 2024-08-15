Two suspects charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement in Amherstburg

Windsor police have charged two suspects with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats after an investigation in Amherstburg.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South on July 20.

Through investigation, officers say they learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and prevented from leaving the apartment. A female suspect was also present and failed to intervene or help the victim.

Later, the suspects allegedly approached the female victim and threatened serious bodily harm if she did not recant her statement to police. The suspects additionally attempted to obstruct justice.

Following an investigation, officers located and arrested the female suspect in Amherstburg on August 9, 2024. The male suspect was arrested yesterday with the assistance of the OPP-led Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault by choking, forcible confinement, obstructing justice, and uttering threats to cause bodily harm (x2).

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with sexual assault as a party to the offence and obstructing justice.

Anyone with information should call the Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment Criminal investigations Unit at 519-736-8559, ext. 230. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.