Two separate crashes reported on Highway 3 in Essex
The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Essex County OPP officers are investigating two separate collisions on Highway 3 in Essex.
Police say the crashes took place just west of Arner Townline Road on Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
Officers are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Is Omicron milder than other COVID-19 variants? Your top questions answered
-
-