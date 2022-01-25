Two separate crashes reported on Highway 3 in Essex

Essex County OPP officers are investigating two separate collisions on Highway 3 in Essex.

Police say the crashes took place just west of Arner Townline Road on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Officers are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.