

CTV Windsor





Two projects account for the majority of a $5.8-million cost overrun in Windsor’s 2018 budget.

One is the basement flooding protection subsidy program, where the city fronted 100 per cent of the cost to install back-water-valves and sump pumps.

The program was introduced following two massive rain storms in 2016 and 2017 caused an estimated $300-million of insured damage.

City engineer Mark Winterton estimates 7,300 applications were received for the program, costing the city $3.6 million more than budgeted.

"It means we got the word out. We're getting a very strong uptake on this, which allows people to take advantage of helping them help themselves," says Winterton. "It's costing the city some money, but it's money well spent."

Councillor Irek Kusmierczyk tells CTV Windsor the number of people getting approved for work is still just a drop in the bucket compared to the city's population and expects more applications next year.

"Some residents had $10,000 of damage, some had $25,000, some had $50,000 of damage," says Kusmierczyk. "We'll make sure the money is there for this program, that's how important it is."

The other project that went well over-budget was the roundabout at University Ave. W. and Sandwich St. when excavation work uncovered thousands of Indigenous artifacts, some 10,000 years old.

Winterton says that work cost an extra $1.2 million.

"It's something we weren't anticipating and we hadn't come across before," admits Winterton. “It absolutely added up to a fairly substantial number and a fairly substantial delay in the contract."

Winterton tells CTV Windsor the city was required under federal law to stop construction and allow the first nations community to perform a careful archeological dig.

In total, 23 of Windsor’s nearly 500 projects in 2018 finished over-budget, with a total estimated deficit of $5.8 million.

But it won’t be as severe as it seems because it can be balanced by the city's surplus.

That is expected to bring the total deficit to $3.4 million.

The report goes before council Monday night.